Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.33. 1,609,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,040,285. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

