Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 216.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ETN traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.94. 260,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,875. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

