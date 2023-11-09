Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.78. 35,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,504. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

