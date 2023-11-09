Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.04. 181,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $294.48.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

