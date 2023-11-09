Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $982,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of XDOC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

