Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.32

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 550846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

OBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.31 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 59.50% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

