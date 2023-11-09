Blue Water Biotech (BWV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 10th.

Blue Water Biotech (NASDAQ:BWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Blue Water Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Water Biotech Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BWV stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Blue Water Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Blue Water Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About Blue Water Biotech

Blue Water Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing transformational therapies to address health challenges worldwide. The company owns ENTADFI, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

