Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BVH stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 323.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

