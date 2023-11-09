BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $38.49 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $253.70 or 0.00678053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.49 billion and approximately $916.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,702,235 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,702,313.11904427. The last known price of BNB is 249.68781875 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1749 active market(s) with $426,893,591.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

