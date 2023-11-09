Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $3,016.96. 36,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,005.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,870.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.18 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

