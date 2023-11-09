BorgWarner Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NYSE BWA opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

