Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 452,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 108,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ES opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.