Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $295.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

