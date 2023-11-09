Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 202,198 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,198 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %
SYY stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.