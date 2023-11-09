Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Bridge Investment Group has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of BRDG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 23,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,028. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

