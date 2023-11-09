Brokerages Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $16.90

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

