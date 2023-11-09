Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $142.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Nabors Industries

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $840.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.64 million. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

