Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.01. 54,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

