C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. 44,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.17 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.