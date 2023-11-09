Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 28,803 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $21.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.82 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

