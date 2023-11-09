Candriam S.C.A. Buys 33,624 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 345,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.37. 276,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,480. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.