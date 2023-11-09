Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 210,940 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 539,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.