Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 595,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,417 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.93. 1,646,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,505,652. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

