Candriam S.C.A. Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock worth $27,083,292. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 319,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,585. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

