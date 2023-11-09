Candriam S.C.A. Has $32.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 4.24% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $32,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 5,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

