Candriam S.C.A. Has $32.57 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,804 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $32,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO remained flat at $121.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 296,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,749. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

