Candriam S.C.A. Has $36.92 Million Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,120 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.24% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $36,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.92. 94,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

