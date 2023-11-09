Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $564.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $559.34 and a 200-day moving average of $538.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

