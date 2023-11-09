Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $438.01. 465,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.09 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,063 shares of company stock worth $57,170,783. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

