Candriam S.C.A. Sells 105,584 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,584 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.24% of UDR worth $34,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 182,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,590. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

