Candriam S.C.A. Sells 117,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.28% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $29,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,914 shares of company stock worth $8,370,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 230,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,740. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

