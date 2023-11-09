Candriam S.C.A. Sells 12,632 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $409.21. 102,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,949. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

