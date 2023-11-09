Candriam S.C.A. Sells 15,805 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,133 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Illumina worth $33,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 138,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ILMN shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.24.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

