Candriam S.C.A. Sells 29,718 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,718 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $38,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.87.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK remained flat at $274.78 during trading hours on Thursday. 100,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.30. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $213.97 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.