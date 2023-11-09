Candriam S.C.A. Sells 66,229 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,229 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ameresco by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 66,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

