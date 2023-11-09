Candriam S.C.A. Sells 83,397 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,397 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.38. 171,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,073. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.