Candriam S.C.A. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 206,613 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,713,064. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

