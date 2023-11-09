Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,832 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $34,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 112.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ball by 50.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Ball Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,266. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

