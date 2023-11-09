Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Capri from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,352,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,231,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

