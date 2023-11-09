CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on February 15th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.
About CareCloud
