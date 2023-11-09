CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CareCloud Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CCLDP stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.
About CareCloud
