CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $208-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.44 million.

CARG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 308,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,316. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

