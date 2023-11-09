Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUPUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CUPUF opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
