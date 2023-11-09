Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a payout ratio of 75.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. 53,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,515. The company has a market cap of $726.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.62 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

CGBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alexander Popov purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

