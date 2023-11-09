Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 5.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.54. 159,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,060,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.