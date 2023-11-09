CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

