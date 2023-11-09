CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.
CAVA Group Price Performance
CAVA opened at $31.12 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.