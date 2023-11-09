Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
