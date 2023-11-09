CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

