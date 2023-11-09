Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $52,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $413.48 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.07.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

