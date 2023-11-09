Check-Cap (CHEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
CHEK stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Check-Cap
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
